Classifieds
Home > Classifieds

Legal Notices – Estate Notices 3-8-17

Posted 4 hours ago.


Classified Department
Leave a comment

Estate of HILDA S. BALOG, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, January 25, 2017 No. 02-17-01235, Linda E. Watson, c/o Judith A. Lehnowsky, Attorney, 820 Evergreen Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania  15209 412-821-0441

 
Estate of JOHN R. SIEBER, deceased of O’Hara Township, PA No. 02-17-01181, Joan H. Sieber, Executrix, 300 Fox Chapel Road, Apt. 204, Pittsburgh, PA  15238.  R.M. Entwisle, III, & George T. Snyder, Attys., 125 1st Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA  15222

 
Estate of VINCENT J. COLOSIMO, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, February 1, 2017 No. 02-17-01261, Tiffany McDowell c/o Judith A. Lehnowsky, Attorney, 820 Evergreen Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania  15209 412-821-0441

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Legal Notices – Estate Notices 3-8-17

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular