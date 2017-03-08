Legal Notices – Estate Notices 3-8-17

Estate of HILDA S. BALOG, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, January 25, 2017 No. 02-17-01235, Linda E. Watson, c/o Judith A. Lehnowsky, Attorney, 820 Evergreen Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15209 412-821-0441



Estate of JOHN R. SIEBER, deceased of O’Hara Township, PA No. 02-17-01181, Joan H. Sieber, Executrix, 300 Fox Chapel Road, Apt. 204, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. R.M. Entwisle, III, & George T. Snyder, Attys., 125 1st Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222



Estate of VINCENT J. COLOSIMO, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, February 1, 2017 No. 02-17-01261, Tiffany McDowell c/o Judith A. Lehnowsky, Attorney, 820 Evergreen Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15209 412-821-0441

