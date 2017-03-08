Legal Notices 3-8-17

COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY

PITTSBURGH, PA

February 27, 2017

The Office of the Director of the Department of Public works for Allegheny County in Conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, is soliciting Statements of Interest through PennDOTs ECMS system for the following:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

Construction Management and Construction Inspection

For

Replacement of the Dookers Hollow Bridge

County Project No. DK01-0303

ECMS No. 76393

Local Agreement Number: L00260

This is a federal-aid project with PennDOT oversight. Statements of Interest are due no later than March 24, 2017 and are to be submitted through PennDOTs ECMS System, http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS

The advertisement can be found under agreement number L00260. A copy of the published advertisement can also be found on the County Website: http://www.county.

allegheny.pa.us/bids Any inquiries into this Advertisement are to be directed to Mr. Michael Dillon, P.E., Deputy Director of Engineering, at 412-350-5469 or mdillon@alleghenycounty.us

The County will use the normal selection process and preselect or short-list at least three firms for consideration for this Project assignment on the following evaluation criteria: Past Performance, Quality Control and Quality Assurance, Inspection staff qualifications and capabilities, Use and Experience of Subconsultants, and Assurance of Project Milestones. The County’s Minority and Women disadvantaged goals for these Projects will be 13% of the total price for MBE participation and 2% of the total price for WBE participation.

Stephen G. Shanley, PE, Director

Department of Public Works of Allegheny County



COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY

PITTSBURGH, PA

February 27, 2017

The Office of the Director of the Department of Public works for Allegheny County in Conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, is soliciting Statements of Interest through PennDOTs ECMS system for the following:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

Construction Management and Construction Inspection

For

Rehabilitation of the Rachel

Carson Bridge (9th Street) Bridge

County Project No. AL04-0801

ECMS No. 88719

Local Agreement Number: L00259

This is a federal-aid project with PennDOT oversight. Statements of Interest are due no later than March 31, 2017 and are to be submitted through PennDOTs ECMS System, http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS

The advertisement can be found under agreement number L00259. A copy of the published advertisement can also be found on the County Website: http://www.county.

allegheny.pa.us/bids Any inquiries into this Advertisement are to be directed to Mr. Michael Dillon, P.E., Deputy Director of Engineering, at 412-350-5469 or mdillon@alleghenycounty.us

The County will use the normal selection process and preselect or short-list at least three firms for consideration for this Project assignment on the following evaluation criteria: Past Performance, Quality Control and Quality Assurance, Inspection staff qualifications and capabilities, Use and Experience of Subconsultants, and Assurance of Project Milestones. The County’s Minority and Women disadvantaged goals for these Projects will be 13% of the total price for MBE participation and 2% of the total price for WBE participation.

Stephen G. Shanley, PE, Director

Department of Public Works of Allegheny County



NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

March 8, 2017

City of Pittsburgh-Dept. of City Planning

200 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219

412-255-2211

This notice shall satisfy procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Pittsburgh.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about March 24, 2017 the City of Pittsburgh will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to release federal funds under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 as amended for a real estate project. Lawrenceville Land trust is an seven (7) unit, scattered-site, for sale, affordable project located on Poe Way, Lotus Way, Duncan Street and McCandless Ave in the Lawrenceville neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh. The newly constructed units will consist of two and three-bedroom homes. The developer is The Lawrenceville Corporation. The federal funding sources utilized on this project are 2007 CDBG, 2016 CDBG, and HOME 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 program funds. The projected federal cost of the activity is $445,000. The projected total development cost is $2,161,498

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pittsburgh has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at 200 Ross Street, 2ND Floor Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219 and may be examined or copied weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Mitigation Required: A combined Phase I environmental site assessment was submitted by Cosmos Technologies, Inc. on January 12, 2016. The assessment reported no impacts to soil or ground water

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to:

Mike Petrucci

City of Pittsburgh,

200 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 255-2211

All comments received by March 23, 2017, will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto, in his capacity as Mayor, City of Pittsburgh, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Urban Redevelopment Authority to use development funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Pittsburgh certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Community Planning and Development Division

The Moorhead Federal Building

1000 Liberty Ave.-10th floor

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15222

Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

William Peduto

Mayor

City of Pittsburgh

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: