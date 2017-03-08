HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Chrissy Teigen On The Fringe Of Fashion Or Is She Bringing It In Burgundy?

Model Chrissy Teigen appeared at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast wearing a burgundy and pink design by Raisa & Vanessa from the Fall 2017 collection.
Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty
Attending the event with her husband, R&B singer John Legend, Chrissy’s dress was form fitted, with stylish shreds that hung from her arms and below her waist in fashionable layers.
Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty
This design almost gives an old-school western look with the designs and shreds, giving a unique look for Chrissy’s red-carpet appearance.
Source: Steve Granitz / Getty
The gown was detailed with dark red floral shapes and accented with silver beading throughout the dress.
Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty
Chrissy’s hair was in a classic part, slicked back on both sides while her dark burgundy lipstick was a perfect match with her dress. She’s giving major vampy vibes!
What’s your take on Chrissy’s gown? Is it Haute or Naught? You decide and take that vote below!
DON’T MISS:
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Zoe Kravitz Debuts An Updated Hairstyle Post Oscars
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Hard Work In The Gym With This Daring Dress
All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us
17 photos Launch gallery
1. She’s no Olympian. In fact, she can’t even swim.
Source:Instagram
1 of 17
2. She’s not into Photoshopping her cellulite.
Source:Instagram
2 of 17
3. She totally crops herself out of pics when she’s having a bad hair day, or whatever.
Source:Instagram
3 of 17
4. Her disdain for Donald Trump is pretty clear.
Source:Instagram
4 of 17
5. She scrambles her own eggs.
Source:Instagram
5 of 17
6. She keeps this Snapchat filter in heavy rotation.
Source:Instagram
6 of 17
7. And she’s a total goofball.
Source:Instagram
7 of 17
8. … With a potty mouth.
Source:Instagram
8 of 17
9. Clearly, she’s #BeyHive.
Source:Instagram
9 of 17
10. Like our pets, her dog can’t escape her madness.
Source:Instagram
10 of 17
11. Or is it Chrissy who’s really suffering behind closed doors? Unclear.
Source:Instagram
11 of 17
12. She makes major announcements on Instagram.
Source:Instagram
12 of 17
13. We love NSYNC too.
Source:Instagram
13 of 17
14. Kim Kardashian is our bestie in our head.
Source:Instagram
14 of 17
15. She totally pigs out.
Source:Instagram
15 of 17
16. Not all her selfies come out picture perfect.
Source:Instagram
16 of 17
17. And last but not least, she’s still into the best gift ever – an Easy Bake Oven.
Source:Instagram
17 of 17