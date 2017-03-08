Employment Opportunities 3-8-17



MANAGING EDITOR

Seeking weekly newspaper managing editor for African American newspaper. Candidate must have prior newspaper experience, editing skills, writing skills, management skills, computer/Internet savvy, willingness to serve a local niche community, understand deadlines and ability to work with a fast paced production and marketing environment while maintaining high ethical standards. Candidate must also possess graphic layout skills. This is a full time position offering compensation commensurate to experience. Please send letter of interest, experience and resume to jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com



DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send resumes by Feb. 28, 2017 to

jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.



READING SPECIALIST NEEDED

K-5 Elementary School

Please submit resume and three letters of reference with FBI, Child Reporting Clearance and Criminal Background to:

jobs@urbanacademypgh.org



MEDICAL BILLER

The Midwife Center in Pittsburgh seeks a full-time Medical Biller for its growing birth center practice. Minimum qualifications include an Associate degree and 2+ years’ experience as a Medical Biller, preferably with an OB/GYN practice. Please send cover letter and resume to Erica Biesinger@midwifecenter.org e.biesinger@midwifecenter.org.



Individual Giving Manager

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation (PCBC) dba 90.5 WESA / dba 91.3 WYEP is seeking an experienced Individual Giving Manager to participate in strategic planning and coordinate all individual giving programs for the stations, including on-air fundraising, sustained giving, direct mail, telemarketing, e-solicitations and social media. For the complete job description and to apply, go to: http://wesa.fm/topic/905-wesa-employment-opportunities Please, no phone calls. EOE



Caseworker I or II

Three Rivers Adoption Council is looking for a Caseworker I or II to assist the Agency’s foster/adopt program by providing transportation, supervision, home visit and case management services. The applicant must have reliable transportation, Act 33/34 and FBI Clearances. Position requires a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work or a related field and at least 1 year work experience. Please submit a letter of inquiry and resume to jshoenberger@3riversadopt.org or mail to 307 Fourth Ave, Suite 310, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.



COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT POSITIONS

Northside Leadership Conference

Non-profit CDC seeking experienced candidates for:

Assistant Real Estate Director and Real Estate Project Manager

Min 2 Yrs experience in community organizing, real estate development or related field REQUIRED. Details at http://www.pittsburghnorthside.com. Resume/cover letter due 3-17-17 email only to resumes@pittsburghnorthside.com.



AD FOR POSITION OF

SUPERINTENDENT

McKeesport Area School District seeks candidates for Superintendent. The position will be available July l, 2017. Enrollment of 3,400 students in grades K-12. Requirements: Pa letter of eligibility, doctorate and central office experience. Board seeks a dynamic and visionary instructional leader who effectively communicates with and engages all stakeholders. Candidate must embrace high standards of ethics and accountability. Must possess a knowledge of state and national educational standards, initiatives and best practices, strategic planning, effective instructional and assessment practices, data analysis, demonstrated ability in financial management and budgeting and staff development. Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to dseropian@mc

kasd.net. Deadline March 13, 2017.



CLASSROOM TEACHERS

Pittsburgh K-5 Charter School searching for highly qualified PA certified and or experienced classroom teachers. Please submit cover letter, resume and three letters of reference with FBI, Child Abuse and Criminal Background clearances to jobs@urbanacademypgh.org



PPG, a $15 billion leading producer of coatings and fiber glass products, is seeking talented people for full-time openings as Production Operators at its Springdale, PA coatings plant. The position requires experience in a production environment, strong communication skills, teamwork skills and basic math skills. High school diploma or equivalent is required.

The position entails blending, measuring and procuring raw materials to manufacture industrial coatings. Once completed, materials are packaged for shipment to customers.

Starting salary is $14.62/hr. with vacation, holidays and benefits. In approximately 1 year you may reach the full base hourly rate of $18.34/hr. for a Large Work Cell Operator.

Hiring 15 people at a minimum!

Applicants must apply on line at www.jobsppg.com

When asked to select the location…

select Springdale Plant

When asked to select the position…

select Springdale Plant Production

All candidates must apply using this website. Resumes and phone calls will not be accepted at the facility.

Learn more about PPG at

www.ppg.com

Applicants must have the legal right to work in the United States

PPG prides itself on the quality of its employees and as such, candidates who receive a job offer will be required to successfully pass a hair drug/toxins test and a background check.

PPG offers an opportunity to grow and develop your career in an environment that provides a fulfilling workplace for employees, creates an environment for continuous learning, and embraces the ideas and diversity of others. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, pregnancy, race, color, creed, religion, national origin, age, disability status, protected veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other legally protected status. PPG is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



Chief Information Officer

United Way of Southwestern PA

United Way of SW Pennsylvania is seeking a Chief Information Officer to lead its existing Salesforce.com based technology program in support of our core digital fundraising and marketing donor engagement strategies. This includes supervision of vendors responsible for Salesforce development and maintenance including U-Pledge for Good®, our proprietary Salesforce online donation tool. The CIO is also responsible for enterprise information security, data quality and governance, and integration of various applications. The successful candidate will communicate a vision of the role of digital technology infrastructure in nonprofit fundraising and demonstrate prior success in leading change in this area using ROI based priorities. Demonstrated skill at successful collaboration across all Departments is essential to assure necessary resources and enterprise-wide Salesforce CRM adoption. Critical applications include Salesforce.com, Marketing Cloud, Cast Iron and the United Way centric SQL-based “Andar” campaign software. Additional responsibilities include oversight of vendors managing our traditional I.T. resources and processes including VMWARE virtualization. We are a leading local United Way in the United Way Worldwide network receiving consistent four star rankings from Charity Navigator and are a “Best Places to Work” award recipient. This position reports to the Senior Vice President in our Pittsburgh office and compensation will be consistent with our existing senior management salary structure, including a highly competitive benefit plan and a flexible family friendly work environment.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

United Way of Southwestern PA is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: