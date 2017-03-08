Conference demonstrates business not as usual

Business Not as Usual was the theme for the 16th Annual Minority, Women and Disadvantaged Business Conference hosted by the MWDBE Governmental Committee.

“This is an all-inclusive event open to Blacks, Whites, Hispanics and LGBTQ,” said Duvall Aiken, chair of the MWDBE Governmental Committee during his opening remarks. Assuring an audience of over 300 participants that regardless of the current political climate he pointed out that the purpose of the conference was for businesses to walk away with potential business prospects.

On hand, during the March 2 event providing participants with business oriented information was Jennifer Olzinger; Assistant Director-Procurement Manager City of Pittsburgh, Office of Management and Budget, Mark P. Masterson; Executive Director Northside Community Development Fund, Francine B. Cameron; President and CEO of Cameron Professional Services Group, LLC and Suzanne Thomas; Procurement Officer of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority. Topics of discussion were technology, creative financing, certification and business projects.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: