Community Calendar

Live Music Initiative Launch

MARCH 8—The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership will announce the launch of its new live downtown music initiative at its annual meeting and panel discussion. Tickets are not needed for the live music event that follows the meeting and is open to the general public at Revel + Roost, 242 Forbes Avenue, Downtown Pittsburgh. The performance schedule is: 4:30 – 7 p.m. Two Tall Twins; 4:30 – 6 p.m. DJ Soy Sos, and 6 – 7 p.m. Beauty Slap. For more information, visit DowntownPittsburgh.com.

Community Dinner

MARCH 9—The Homewood Children’s Village will hold its monthly Community Dinner, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Shop, 621 N. Dallas Ave. The event will highlight the HCV’s current work and upcoming initiatives, and honor program participants. Please RSVP by contacting Hally Ramirez at 412-727-7605 ext. 12 or hramirez@hcvpgh.org.

