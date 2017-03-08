Church Circuit

Pastoral Anniversary



March 5-11—Triedstone Baptist Church of Rankin will celebrate Rev. Nathaniel and Rev. Terri Pennybaker’s 13th Pastoral Anniversary. The church, located at 18 Harriet St., in Rankin, will welcome guest preachers Rev. Barry Givner, Rev. Daniel Page, Rev. Dr. Darryl Canady and Rev. Christine Pope Portis. For more information, call 412-271-3000. Pastoral

March 8, 12—Second Baptist Church, 108 W. 12th Ave., Homestead, will host the 46th Pastoral Anniversary of Rev. Donald Turner. The guest preachers will be Rev. Barbara Gunn of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on March 8 at 7 p.m., and, on March 12, Bishop Jonathan Stewart of New Covenant Community Church at 10:30 a.m. and Rev. James Burwell of Clark Memorial Baptist Church at 4 p.m. The theme is “Dressed for the Battle.” For more information, call 412-461-8235; visit http://www.secnbapt.com; or email secnbapt@gmail.com.

