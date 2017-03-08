Business Calendar

Business Growth Workshop

MARCH 8—In partnership with Paramount Co-op, the Women’s Business Center at Chatham University presents “Is Your Business Bankable,” 5:30 to 7 p.m., at 233 Merchant St., Ambridge, Pa. 15003. Learn what you need to prepare, including credit scores and repair, personal finances, financial spreadsheets and business plans, and the purpose of the funds. Also learn about the loan application process: what to expect, review process, requirements, red flags, and SBA loan programs. The workshop is free but registration is required. Call 412-365-2779 for more information.

Women’s Business Enterprise Networking Event

MARCH 9—The City of Pittsburgh’s Equal Opportunity Review Commission, Chatham University’s Center for Women’s Entrepreneurship and the Women’s Business Center present a morning networking event with City of Pittsburgh procurement officers, 8 to 11 a.m. The event will feature small-group networking and information sessions for women-owned business enterprises to learn how to access more City of Pittsburgh contracts. Refreshments will be available. Call 412-365-2779 for more information.

