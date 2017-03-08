Bids and Proposals 3-8-17



The Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh Charter School

Sealed bids will be received in the Office of the Chief Operating Officer, 437 Turrett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 until 11 o’clock A.M., Friday, March 31, 2017 and will be opened at the same hour in the charter school CONFERENCE ROOM for the services of a Food Services Company to provide breakfast and lunch for the school.

Please email bconey@urbanacademypgh.org to retrieve the bid documents.

The Board of Trustees of the charter school reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

Brandon D. Coney

Chief Operating Officer

We are an equal rights and opportunity Charter School



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

FIRE HOSE INSPECTION AND

REPLACEMENT AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-12-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

FIRE HOSE INSPECTION AND

REPLACEMENT AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-12-17

The documents will be available no later than March 6, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. on March 24, 3017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, March 16, 2017

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

ELECTRICAL SUPPORT AUTHORITY WIDE REBID

IFB# 300-05-17 Rebid

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

ELECTRICAL SUPPORT

AUTHORITY WIDE REBID

IFB# 300-05-17 Rebid

The documents will be available no later than March 6, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on March 24, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, March 16, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

ADVERTISEMENT

Separate sealed Bids for the Work as listed hereinafter will be received at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department of Port Authority of Allegheny County (Authority) Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527 until 1:30 p.m. on April 5, 2017 and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter at the same address. Each Bidder shall be solely responsible for assuring that its Bid is both received and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before the advertised time for submission of Bids. Bids received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of Bids shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for Award.

MT. LEBANON LINER SEALING

CONTRACT NO. LRT-17-03

The Work of this Project includes, but is not limited to, the furnishing of all labor, materials and incidentals for the waterproofing of the Mt. Lebanon Tunnel. Activities include polyurethane grout injection for water control and concrete crack and spall repairs of the shotcrete tunnel liner as directed, and maintenance and protection of vehicular and light rail traffic.

Bid Documents will be available for public inspection and may be obtained on or after March 6, 2017 at Authority’s offices at the following address:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527

Bid Documents are available for purchase as follows: Bid Documents are available in an electronic form on compact disk upon payment of $15 per cd. Payment shall be by check or money order (NO CASH), payable to “Port Authority of Allegheny County.” No refunds of payment will be made. Upon request, Bid Documents can be mailed upon receipt of payment in full. Should the purchaser wish to have the Bid Documents delivered via special delivery, such as UPS or Federal Express, the purchaser shall provide its appropriate account numbers for such special delivery methods.

This Project may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and/or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Authority, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for this Project. In this regard, all Bidders shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Bidders shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for this Project. If aid is required to involve DBs in the Work, Bidders are to contact Authority’s Director of Employee Relations and OEO at (412) 566-5262.

The Bidder’s attention is directed to the following contacts for Bidder’s questions:

Procedural Questions Regarding Bidding:

Cindy Denner – Authority

(412) 566-5117

All other questions relating to the Bid Documents must be submitted by mail or email to:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

Attn: Cindy Denner

Email: cdenner@portauthority.org

In addition, the Bidder’s attention is directed to the following schedule of activities for preparation of its Bid:

9:00 AM Pre-Bid Conference

March 16, 2017 Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

5th Floor Board Room

345 Sixth Avenue, Fifth Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

(Attendance is not mandatory,

but strongly recommended)

1:00 AM Pre-Bid Site Tour

March 17, 2017 [Mt. Lebanon Station Platform –

Attendees shall wear safety vest,

appropriate footwear and bring

a flashlight]

1:30 p.m. Bids Due

April 5, 2017 Purchasing and Materials

Management Department

Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids



OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on April 4, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:

Pittsburgh Langley K-8

Foundation Waterproofing & Classroom Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Primes

Documents available: March 7, 2017

Pittsburgh Phillips K-5

Restroom, Lobby & Safety Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Primes

Documents available: March 10, 2017

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

We are an equal rights and opportunity school district.



THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Operations Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 a.m. prevailing time, Tuesday, March 14, 2017 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment and supplies:

Printed Forms

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: http://www.pghboe.net/pps/site/default.asp

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

Leon Webb

Purchasing Manager/Purchasing Agent

We are an equal rights and opportunity school district



DOCUMENT 00030-AA

ADVERTISEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Separate and sealed Proposals will be received at the Office of Procurement, Allegheny County Airport Authority, Pittsburgh International Airport, Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezz, P.O. Box 12370, Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370 until 1:00 P.M. prevailing local time, APRIL 5, 2017, and bids will be publicly opened and read by the Airport Authority in Conference Room A, Pittsburgh International Airport, Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezz, P.O. Box 12370, Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370, one half hour later, for the following:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

PROJECT NUMBER 59G1-17

SOUTH MATRIX BHS ACCESS DOOR REPLACEMENT

AT

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

A pre-bid conference will be held in Conference Room A, Fourth Floor, in the Landside Building, Pittsburgh International Airport, at 1:00 p.m., on March 15, 2017.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages, as determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, must be paid on these projects.

Proposals must be made on the Authority’s form and in accordance with the Plans and Specifications and the “Instructions to Bidders”’.

The non-refundable charge for the Bid Documents and a Disk containing the Plans and Specifications is $150.00; mailing can be arranged for an additional $75.00 charge.

This project has DBE participation goals; DBE firms must be certified with the Pennsylvania Unified Certification Program) (PA UCP). Firms must be certified prior to award of contract. A searchable database of DBE firms can be found on the PA UCP web site: http://www.paucp.com

The Airport Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids or waive any informalities in the bidding.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of sixty [60] days after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids.

To view a complete advertisement, which is also included in the bidding documents visit www.flypittsburgh.com under doing business with us – business opportunities or call 412-472-3543, 412-472-3663 or 412-472-3779.

Christina A. Cassotis

Chief Executive Officer

Allegheny County Airport Authority

00030.AA – PA

(REV 0 2-24-14)-2014(2017) 00030-1AA



INVITATION FOR BIDS

The McKeesport Housing Authority (MHA) located at 2901 Brownlee Avenue, McKeesport, PA 15132 will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of its entire inventory of used Wascomat laundry equipment. The MHA will be accepting sealed bids until Monday, March 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. for the following items:

•25-Crossover Front Load Washers

•11-WE 17 Front Load Washers

•6-TD 30X30 Stacked Front Load Electric Dryers

•12-TD 30X30 Stacked Front Load Gas Dryers

All equipment includes ESD card readers installed. Equipment will be sold as a lot and buyer will be responsible for receiving the equipment from the MHA on dates, times and locations determined at bid award. Questions can be directed to Ken Filotei and interested parties may make arrangements to view the equipment by contacting Mr. Filotei at 412-780-7582 between the hours of 8:00am and 3:00pm Monday thru Friday. Bidders should enclose their bids in two (2) sealed envelopes; the outer envelope will be addressed to the McKeesport Housing Authority, 2901 Brownlee Avenue, 2nd Floor, McKeesport, PA 15132. Both envelopes shall be clearly marked, “Laundry Equipment Bid for the McKeesport Housing Authority”. Attention: Stephen L. Bucklew, Executive Director. Bids received will be opened publically and read aloud Monday, March 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

The McKeesport Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids.



PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due at 11:00 AM on March 21, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., that same day at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B160547R LRV Forward Facing Cameras and Network Video Recorders

B170102 Sewer Cleaning Truck

B170107A HVAC On-Call Service

B170109 Route Foreman Trucks

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am on March 8, 2017 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.



SALE OF SURPLUS

EQUIPMENT

COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

The following surplus equipment will be offered for sale to the highest bidder(s):

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION 170313 – SALE OF SURPLUS

Computers, AV Equipment, Fume Hoods, Ford 1210 Tractor, Stationary Bike

Bids are due in to the CCAC Purchasing Department no later than 2:00 PM on Monday, March 13, 2017.

For more information, contact Mike Cvetic at mcvetic@ccac.edu.

Community College of Allegheny County

Purchasing Department

800 Allegheny Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15233



INVITATION TO BIDDERS/OFFERORS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED PROPOSALS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Avenue, Second Floor, until 4:00 P.M. Prevailing Time, March 23, 2017. Proposals must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered. All late and/or electronically submitted Proposals will be rejected and not considered for award.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR

SAFETY CONSULTING SERVICES

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA77

The scope of work requires the Consultant to be responsible for managing PWSA safety compliance programs including reporting, coordinating and conducting safety related training, and working closely with the PWSA management team to improve processes effectively and efficiently without compromising safety.

All proposals must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to jtracey@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Autumn Barna, Contract Specialist, via e-mail: abarna@pgh2o.com no later than March 16, 2017.

The Consultant must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual preference, or national origin.

The Consultant will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the proposal due date.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any proposal(s). The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of Offerors prior to any award and to award contracts only to Consultants who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

BERNARD R. LINDSTROM, INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY



NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Upper St. Clair Township School District in the Administrative Offices, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241 until 11:00 am, prevailing time, April 5, 2017, and will be opened at the same hour.

Bids are requested for various supplies including:

Art, home economics, industrial arts and lumber, music, physical education, science, and theatre.

Instructions along with specifications may be obtained upon application at the office of Mr. Scott P. Burchill, Director of Business & Finance, at the above address.

Upper St. Clair School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Scott P. Burchill, Secretary

BOARD OF SCHOOL DIRECTORS

