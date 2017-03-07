The miseducation of DeVos, Trump on HBCUs

“HBCUs are real pioneers when it comes to school choice,” said Betsy DeVos, our nation’s newest secretary of education. “They are living proof that when more options are provided to students, they are afforded greater access and greater quality.”
This may seem an unusual question to pose to an official who holds the the title of secretary of education, but, can you sound any dumber?
Perhaps we shouldn’t react so strongly to DeVos, because we clearly see that she and her boss and intellectual peer President Donald Trump this week deftly worked HBCUs into their agendas — not necessarily the same as our agenda.
Indeed, there was something disturbing about the Oval Office picture of the leaders of our Black educational institutions crowded around a man who has shown us time and time again the depths of his racist beliefs. He was the head cheerleader, the lead flamethrower in the Barack Obama birther conspiracy.
Walter Kimbrough, president of Dillard University, seemed surprised at the lack of sincerity exhibited by Trump and his team toward HBCU presidents during their White House “fly-in” on Monday.
In a statement Kimbrough complained that although he’d prepared a speech for federal officials that highlighted a request for more funds for Pell Grants, “there was very little listening to HBCU presidents today — we were only given about 2 minutes each, and that was cut to one minute.”
Since then, a deeper review of the HBCU Executive Order has revealed that it affords HBCUs nothing of substance more than what they were already receiving. This was the case despite the desperate need for funding by so many of our HBCUs to thrive and for some to even survive.
What the order does, according to a report in Ebony magazine, is move “the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the governance of the Department of Education and to the supervision of the White House.”
So basically, anytime our HBCU leaders want to reach out to someone at the federal level, they are to call up the president himself. Let’s see how well this works.
Remember, DeVos’ agenda for HBCUs was to tout them as an example of school choice. That’s her magic bullet for bringing about equality in education. If Black people didn’t choose to attend inadequate schools, all would be well.
DeVos should know that while we as a people are proud of our HBCUs and their ability to turn out 12 percent of Black college graduates in the United States — despite being just 3 percent of all institutions of higher learning — our places of schooling have not always been that impressive resource-wise in comparison to their white peers.
In many instances, if offered the types of elementary and secondary schools historically afforded our richer, whiter and sometimes suburban counterparts, we’ll take the school with the swimming pool. Or if not a pool, we’ll take the one with heat and air conditioning, the one with up-to-date textbooks and a roof that doesn’t leak. Yes, that one.
Following Trump’s session with the HBCU leaders, spray-painted messages appeared on a Howard University sidewalk and buildings that read, “Wayne coonin’ for Howard” and “Stay Woke.”
(Note to Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick: When you educate young people to be socially and culturally aware, they are unafraid to call you out.)
Some critics have pointed out that we, Blacks, are to blame for the position in which our college and university presidents were placed in earlier this week.
They question, why if HBCUs have produced as much as 25 percent to 35 percent of our nation’s scientists and engineers, why aren’t we giving back to our own institutions — not just showing up for the homecoming games and fraternity reunions — but for fundraising projects and endowment contributions.
However, we must continue to carve out own place in educational history, because the one in which Trump and DeVos this week tried to place us not to be believed.