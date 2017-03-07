Say What? Watch Ben Carson Wrongfully Refer To Slaves As Immigrants

Photo by

News
Home > News

Say What? Watch Ben Carson Wrongfully Refer To Slaves As Immigrants

Twitter was not having it and went in on the retired neurosurgeon.

Posted 1 hour ago.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

Newly confirmed Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson actually said that Black slaves were immigrants Monday during his speech to department employees, reports USA Today.

From USA Today:

“That’s what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity,” Carson said. “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”

…A HUD spokesman told Good Morning America that no one present for Carson’s speech “was confusing voluntary immigration with involuntary servitude. Please.”

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon who vied for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, was confirmed and sworn in as HUD secretary last week. He’s never held public office before, nor is he versed in housing policy.

Carson’s comments were so wrong and infuriating that he drew quick and angry reactions across Twitter, reports NBC News.

SOURCE: USA TodayNBC News

SEE ALSO:

Ben Carson Confirmed As HUD Secretary

Ben Carson Envisions Ending What He Calls Long-Term Dependence On Government Assistance

#DebateNight: Celebrities React To The First Presidential Debate

15 photos Launch gallery

#DebateNight: Celebrities React To The First Presidential Debate

Continue reading #DebateNight: Celebrities React To The First Presidential Debate

#DebateNight: Celebrities React To The First Presidential Debate

african slavery , Ben Carson , blacks and slavery , Immigrants

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular