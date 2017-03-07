Field Negro: Ben Carson has an immigrant problem.

I‘m just going to do a cut and paste job in the first paragraph of this post, and I will let what you read sit in for a little bit.

“That’s what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity,” Carson said. “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”

~Ben Carson~

Slaves “had a dream”? Ahhhm, no, their dream was to be free, and to be reunited with their families that was torn from them. I am pretty sure that they did not have dreams of “prosperity”; their dream was just to stay alive.

That was the only African American cabinet member in the trump administration, and he was sounding very much like he needs a lesson in basic American history.

Still, his words reflect the thoughts of so many of those (Black and White) on the right: That slaves were immigrants, and that they have no real stake in America. Their contribution to the history of this country is marginalized , and in their minds, the slave has been relegated to “immigrant” status.

I am an immigrant to this country, and I wanted to pursue prosperity and happiness (I would do that wherever I am), but to say that about the first Africans to be brought to this country against their will, shows a stunning lack of understanding of the history of slavery and forced labor in this country.

Dr. Ben needs to look at the picture accompanying this post, and then he needs to tell me if that man looks like he was dreaming of anything other than being pain free.

http://field-negro.blogspot.com/2017/03/ben-carson-has-immigrant-problem.html?

