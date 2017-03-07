Metro
Explore Pittsburgh’s 2016 city salaries

Posted 1 hour ago.


J. Dale Shoemaker and Natasha Khan, Public Source
(Photo by Zach Frailey/flickr)

When you think of how a city spends your tax dollars, what do you think of? The snow plows that clear the streets? The asphalt to pave the roads? Actually, much of it goes to the men and women who do those jobs every day.

Roughly 37 percent of the city’s 2016 budget went to paying the salaries of its employees. And that figure doesn’t even include the health insurance and retirement benefits those workers receive.

Because PublicSource believes you have a right to know how your tax dollars are spent by public officials, we requested data that details how much public employees are paid. The funds detailed below are your tax dollars at work.

http://publicsource.org/pittsburgh-2016-city-salaries/

