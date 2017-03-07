Atlanta City Council passes resolution to determine an appropriate way in which to Honor John Lewis

On Monday, March 6, 2017, the Atlanta City Council unanimously passed a Resolution authored by Councilmember Andre Dickens and cosponsored by all Council Members to create a Task Force to determine an appropriate manner in which to honor Congressman John Lewis, such as renaming a street or naming or dedicating a public place such as a building, plaza, park or other similar public place.

“John Lewis is an American icon and I look forward to working with this Task Force to determine an appropriate way in which to honor him and his place in Atlanta’s role in the Civil Rights Movement and as a Congressional leader,” said Dickens.

