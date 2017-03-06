Opinion
The curse of the Trump white folks

Posted 54 mins ago.


Fred Logan
Day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute, second by second, Trump goes from the very worse to even worse.

All during the 2016 campaign, Trump said exactly what he was. And that’s what he is now, and will be and can only be, from now on.

And all of the Trump White folks who voted for Donald knew exactly what he was when they put him in office.To quote Moms Mabley,  they knew he “was  a snake when” they put him in office

So, these Trump White folks can’t turn around now and condemn him now for his 24/7 debauchery in the  White House without condemning themselves.

