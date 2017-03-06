Pothole blitz scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday this week

PITTSBURGH, PA – The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works will perform a two-day “Pothole Blitz” this week on Wednesday, March 8, and Thursday, March 9.

Residents are encouraged to submit pothole repair requests to the City of Pittsburgh 311 Response Center. The “Blitz” efforts will be based on 311 submissions.

All calls to 311 are answered by a live operator from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Mondaythrough Friday. In the City of Pittsburgh, dial 3-1-1. Outside of Pittsburgh, call 412-255-2621. Voice or text messages can be submitted by dialing or texting 412-573-9736. Online submissions can be sent at any time via Twitter to @Pgh311 or the online form on the city website: http://pittsburghpa.gov/311/form.