Inside Conditions…When Irish Eyes are smiling

“When Irish eyes are smiling. Sure, ’tis like the morn in Spring

In the lilt of Irish laughter. You can hear the angels sing

When Irish hearts are happy. All the world seems bright and gay. And when Irish eyes are smiling. Sure, they steal your heart away.” Excerpt from the song, “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling. “By Chauncey Olcott, George Graff, and Ernest Ball.

When Chauncey Olcott, George Graff, and Ernest Ball wrote “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling.” Olcott took up the Irish topic legitimately. His mother was Irish; she immigrated to America when she was a child, and Chauncey was born in upstate New York. Many songwriters and composers draw their musical influences from outside their own background. (Irving Berlin, widely known as one of the greatest American songwriters of all time, wrote “God Bless America” despite having been born in Belarus and “White Christmas” despite having been Jewish.)

For every American that lays legitimate or illegitimate claim in regards to being part of the Irish lineage, St. Patrick’s Day, (the day of the sippin saints) humongous sized fish sandwiches, (during Lent) green beer and the unofficial license to get a bit tipsy during “St. Paddy’s” day are now permanently woven into the fabric of the American culture. As far as melanin is concerned, you can be White, light, bright or closer to midnight but on the day that we celebrate, “the wearin of the green” there is, at least temporarily, racial “equipoise.” I am not Irish, at least not genetically anyway, but this is not only the season for celebrating “Irish Pride” but it is also a time of reflection regarding what the most famous Irish family in Pittsburgh, PA., the family of Arthur J. Rooney, the late founder of the Pittsburgh Steelers has provided for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, America and the world.

In 1933, Arthur J. Rooney (The late owner/founder) of the Pittsburgh Steelers took some of the proceeds from winning at the track and used $2,500.00 to file “franchise fee” to form the Pittsburgh Steelers. For the next forty years, the performance of the team was terrible at worst and average at best. However, the world should have known just by observing the persona, presence and persistence of “The Chief,” that he wasn’t going to throw in the “towel” because as we all know that would have been just “terrible.” Through it all, “The Chief” was just like Ole Man River, he just kept rolling along. For those that mocked and ridiculed Arthur J. Rooney, in the end, he had the last laugh. His Irish eyes are smiling. Hey barkeep, my throat is getting dry, pour me another Guinness along with a shot of Jameson whiskey, won’t cha? Check out the following list of Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Hall-of-Famers. Arthur J. Rooney, Daniel M. Rooney, Bert Bell, Johnny “Blood” McNally, Bill Dudley, Walt Kiesling, Bobby Layne, Ernie Stautner, Joe Greene, John Henry Johnson, Jack Ham, Mel Blount, Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, Jack Lambert, Chuck Noll, Mike Webster, Dermotti Dawson, Jerome Bettis, Kevin Greene, Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, Rod Woodson, Jack Butler. I am beginning to get “ticklish.” Are these Afro-Irish eyes dancing or smiling? Now I need a glass of “Pluck.” Hey, I am loving my green beer but I am beginning to feel a bit giddy after reading that almost celestial hall of fame list. Compare the aforementioned Hall-of-Fame list of the Atlanta Falcons who only list 6 players who have “busts” residing in Canton and out of that 6 only Claude Humphrey (1968-1978) and Deion Sanders (1989-1993) played more than four years with the team. The falcons even have the nerve to list Green Bay Packers great Brett Favre who only played a year or so with the team.

Those who once laughed at the business model of Arthur J. Rooney are now crying in their beer. The Steelers went from paupers to princes. They graduated from the outhouse to the penthouse. I am sure that the adopted “Irish eyes” of Bill Nunn Jr. are smiling. I am positive that the “Dublinesque” peepers of the late Charles Henry Noll are guffawing.

I can visualize *Ernie Holmes, *Dwight White, *Mike Webster, *L.C. Greenwood getting in a good laugh with “The Chief” after the “Steel Curtain” manhandled another so-called “worthy opponent.” You don’t have to be Irish to be “Irish,” just ask George Graff who co-wrote “When Irish Eyes are Smiling,” with Chauncey Olcott. After the death of my wife in 2004, I was mired in a world of self-pity. Bill Nunn Jr. pulled me aside and simply said; “it’s not what you go through that counts but who you become because of it.” I don’t have many quotes from “Jr.” but that is a piece of advice that would make me appear “selfish” if I didn’t share it. At this very moment, just the memory of it makes me feel like I want to get up and dance a “jig.” I didn’t get to know or interact with “The Chief” like I have with Dan Rooney or Art Rooney II and sometimes I become a bit nostalgic and maybe a bit sad. But when young players like LeVeon Bell, Antonio Brown and not so young players, Ben Roethlisberger and James Henry Harrison Jr. keep the Steelers tradition moving forward, I really sense that “Irish eyes are truly smiling. (*Deceased Pittsburgh Steelers players).

