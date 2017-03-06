Field Negro: The bizarre rantings of an American president.

You can’t make this stuff up. It’s as if we are back to this birther stuff again.

The president of the United Stated accuses the former president of spying on him (calls him a very sick/bad person) without anything to back up his claim but the sick twisted theories floating in his own head. He calls a meeting of his top advisors and one day later his press -secretary releases a statement that what the president dreamed up in his head is very “troubling” and that congress must investigate it.

The claim is so preposterous that the FBI wants it to be officially rejected by the department of justice.

Someone should tell our current president that the president of the United States just can’t go around getting wiretaps on citizens. Maybe that’s what he wants to do in his current position, but there is this little thing called the law that we all have to follow.

The scary thing about all of this is that trump has actually doubled down on his claim. And he and his surrogates have spent the last few hours trying to come up with some type of justification for his claim, but, as is to be expected, they can find none. Now they are stuck having to go out and defend their leader with nothing to back up his claim.

It’s one thing, of course, if one lone man is going on these bizarre rants and showing signs of delusion, it’s quite another to have others around him buying into his lunacy.

But what does that say about us as a people? That we value being close to power and tribalism over truth? It’s quite sad if it’s true. Unfortunately, it seems to be.

Just look at how elected republicans and various leaders are treating these latest declarations by the president. It’s as if they all purposely have their heads stuck in the sand.

I honestly can’t blame them, though.

This is embarrassing for not only the republicans in Washington, but for all of us.

*Pic from newrepublic.com

