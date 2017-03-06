Don Cheadle Alleges Donald Trump Used N-Word

Don Cheadle Alleges Donald Trump Used N-Word

The actor claimed on Twitter that Trump, before becoming president, used the slur during guy talk on a golf course.

Posted 8 hours ago.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
It’s no secret that actor Don Cheadle is not a fan of President Donald Trump. His animosity toward the president was on full display in a series of tweets over the weekend.

In response to a Twitter follower who commented on Cheadle’s “Trump-hating”, the actor revealed that his attitude toward the president began with an alleged incident at a golf tournament before Trump became president.

“Hated him since he asked my friend’s father at a Doral pro-am if he’d ever “f*cked a ni**er…” Did it for me …,” Cheadle tweeted.

When pressed for proof of the conversation, the actor said his friend’s father wasn’t recording his exchange with Trump (using the family’s ancestral name Drumpf) but pointed to numerous references that associated the president with racism.

In a series of Tweets, he said it’s not unusual to keep silent when someone slurs a group of people and later shares the incident with a trusted individual.

This is not the first time that Cheadle slammed the president on Twitter. He blasted Trump (using the Twitter acronym POS, piece of sh*t) for politically exploiting the killing of NBA player Dwyane Wade’s cousin, Nykea Aldridge.

