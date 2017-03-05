Paris Jackson joins Gisele, Hadids on IMG models roster

The 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson will model for IMG. The company and Jackson made the announcement on social media Thursday.

Jackson says on Instagram she feels “very lucky and blessed.”

Jackson joins a roster that also includes Gisele Bundchen, Kate Moss and supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid. She’s not the first daughter of a famous singer to join the agency, which also represents Mick Jagger’s daughter, Georgia May Jagger.

It’s shaping up to be a busy year for Jackson. Fox announced in January that she would make her acting debut on the drama series “Star.”