Paper apologizes for column tying Peterson case to slavery

NO RED FLAGS--In this Aug. 1, 2014, photo, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson gives his son Adrian Jr. a kiss following an NFL football training camp practice in Mankato, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ A Wisconsin newspaper is apologizing for a columnist who connected Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson’s child abuse case to beatings suffered by slaves.

Green Bay-Press Gazette columnist Pete Dougherty’s remark came in a column calling for the Packers to consider signing Peterson.

Referencing the charge Peterson faced for disciplining his son with a wooden switch, Dougherty wrote that Peterson “likely is descended from slaves who suffered savage disciplinary beatings generation after generation after generation. It excuses nothing but also can’t be ignored.”

The Press-Gazette removed the paragraph Thursday night and apologized to readers. In a statement Friday, editor Robert Zizzo called it “a huge mistake in judgment by a reporter and failed oversight by editors.”

The column was also carried by USA Today and the affiliated PackersNews.com.

Dougherty didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.

 

