Long walk home gets a lot easier after gift for UPS employee

The Associated Press
A UPS delivery worker moves packages from one truck to another, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2013, in Newark, N.J. UPS spokeswoman Natalie Black said air and international customers who didn't receive their packages on time are entitled to a refund under its service agreements. Such guarantees, however, were suspended for ground packages shipped after Dec. 10. Black said a small percentage of packages were delayed due to numerous factors, including an air network that exceeded its capacity, poor weather and a shortened Christmas shopping season. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

OXFORD, Ala. (AP) _ Derrick Taylor used to walk about 10 miles to get to his job at a UPS distribution center in Alabama. Now, he takes the easy route.

His co-workers chipped in and bought the 19-year-old Taylor a used Jeep Cherokee for $1,100. One of his colleagues took video of the moment when Taylor received the Jeep, and it quickly went viral.

In the video, Taylor breaks down into tears. He told Al.com this week that he feels blessed but also overwhelmed by all of the attention.

Taylor has worked at the distribution center for about a year. Before he had his new wheels, he would sometimes catch rides from his co-workers.

Now, he gets a lot more sleep.

 

