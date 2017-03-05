Kennedy Center appoints first director of hip hop culture

The Kennedy Center announced the appointment of Simone Eccleston on Wednesday. She’ll start on March 13.

The move is part of a push by the Kennedy Center to incorporate more hip hop into its programming. Last year, the center named rapper Q-Tip as its artistic director for hip hop. Q-Tip is one of the founding members of A Tribe Called Quest.

Eccleston will also oversee other contemporary music programming at the Kennedy Center in genres including rhythm and blues, folk, world music and Latin music.

In a statement, she calls the Kennedy Center’s commitment to hip hop programming “deeply significant.