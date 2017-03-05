Field Negro…Are you a trumpbot?

*This is an interesting time to be in America. The country is divided into two camps: trumpbots, and the rest of us.

Chances are if you are a trumpbot, you loved that speech last night, and you see nothing wrong with this, or this, or this. You will remain loyal, and you will tell the naked emperor that he is wearing clothes no matter what.

So how do you know if you are a trumpbot?

Well here are some signs:

1. You all of a sudden find yourself attracted to gold plated things. Anything.

2. You believe that Kellyanne Conway and Omarosa are both drop dead gorgeous.

3. You would rather tweet than read a book.

4. You do not trust the news unless it is coming from FOX, Drudge, or Donald trump himself.

5. You are binge watching The Apprentice reruns.

6. You believe that “the Blacks” all live in the inner cities.

7. You keep reminding yourself to ask that waiter at the Mexican restaurant that you like to frequent for happy hour if he has a green card.

8. You are starting to think that democracy is overrated.

9. You prefer Russians to liberal Americans.

10. You would rather tour Mara a Lago than the actual White House.

11. You are afraid to leave your house because of all the crime outside. (Crime is at a historically low rate, but whatever.)

12. You know exactly what VOICE is.

13. Orange is all of a sudden your favorite color.

14. You still believe that former president Barack Obama did not produce his real birth certificate.

15. Ted Nugent is your favorite artist .

*Pic from twitter.com

http://field-negro.blogspot.com/2017/03/are-you-trumpbot.html?

