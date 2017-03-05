Councilwoman wants fast action on lead, not a years-long wait to find Pittsburgh’s problem pipes

Rather than stand by as the Pittsburgh water authority attempts to track down the lead pipes, area officials are proposing a few measures to stem the problem now. And they’re focusing on schools and households with young children.Pittsburgh Councilwoman Deborah Gross and State Sen. Wayne D. Fontana, D-Allegheny, announced their initiatives at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Gross introduced her effort to start a citywide fund that would provide water filters to local schools, childcare facilities and households with children younger than 6. Children are the most vulnerable to the developmental and neurological problems lead can cause.