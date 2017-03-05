Business leader named chair of the AWC board

PITTSBURGH—The six-member board of the August Wilson Center has unanimously elected Pittsburgh developer and community leader Michael Polite as its new chair for this year.

Polite, who joined the board in August 2015, is majority owner of Ralph A. Falbo Inc., a developer of unique and innovative urban residential properties. He succeeds Pittsburgh Foundation President and CEO Maxwell King, who will remain on the board, along with the heads of two other philanthropies—Grant Oliphant, president and CEO of The Heinz Endowment, and Scott Izzo, director of the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

The three foundations were instrumental in funding the original construction of the Wilson Center, which opened in 2009. Five years later, after financial problems and unsuccessful management efforts forced it into bankruptcy, the foundation leaders, along with Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, rescued it from sheriff’s sale.

In 2016, the first full year the Center operated under new leadership, 135 events were presented, drawing more than 34,000 people. Programming and other activities have increased to the point that the board is now conducting a search for an executive director, the first staff position since the organization was re-established under the management board.

“Mike is an accomplished business leader who will provide great stewardship in that area for the Center,” said King. “We’re also fortunate to have the benefit of his experience from board service for many community-based organizations. It is critically important that the Center attract visitors from many sectors of Pittsburgh life.”

Polite said he is humbled by the confidence shown in him by fellow board members, and also aware of the significant amount of work required to continue the Center’s progress.

