Bellew breaks hand, Haye ruptures Achilles in British bout

LONDON (AP) — Tony Bellew broke his right hand in the early stages of his heavyweight victory over David Haye, who ruptured his right Achilles tendon.

Haye’s management company said the former WBA heavyweight champion required surgery on Sunday.

Haye was struggling physically before trainer Shane McGuigan threw in the towel in the 11th round of the all-British bout at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

Bellew, the WBC cruiserweight champion, said Sunday that he broke his hand in the second or third round. Bellew (29-2-1, 19 KO) was fighting his first professional bout as a heavyweight.