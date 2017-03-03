The families of victims ‘as seen through the eyes of the shooter’

We must face the fact that we have an impoverished underclass in America. It can be found in Appalachia, the barrios, rural areas and for certain in the urban inner city. The violence is most egregious in the urban area because of the organized subculture that historically sustains various conditions of violence, i.e. the lifestyle of gangs. In today’s urban community, you have grandchildren that come from the womb born into the lifestyle of gangs, just as the grandchildren of the King and Queen of England are born into aristocracy. As children are born into the life of a Muslim, a Christian, or a catholic, being born in the gang code, for some children, is almost as strong as being born into a religion. Many of the children in the family of violence experienced the world of violence before they can spell or pronounce it. Specifically, in the City of Chicago, unlike many other urban areas, the entrenchment of the gang life and the control of the street turf is a huge challenge for many young children even in today’s times.

It is the young children of today that don’t have the gang street structure in place that their fathers and grandfathers had in earlier times. The structure that was enforced by the grandfathers of these children have diminished due to a number of contributing factors. Therefore, the young people that currently live in the inner city of Chicago are still faced with the issues of crossing gang geographical boundaries as well as other challenges that cause them life threatening situations. However, the existence of the previously implemented gang protocol has been seriously diminished. There is no concrete entity that is enforcing street law nor street justice for violators of what was once a well established code. Therefore, a current faction of individuals elect to solve disputes and grievances by using killings as the ultimate tool of enforcement. If you take a look at other cultures and societies where gangs were prominent, there was an ensuing lifestyle of violence.

Another strong contributing factor to the interpersonal violence is the act of anger that becomes rage. Many of the young boys of today have not been taught the principles of manhood that shows them that fighting should be avoided at all times and will take place when all else has failed. There is a kind of quick occurring emotionalism that seems to be more pervasive than discipline during certain confrontational situations. The looming question must be: What are the character traits of the shooter and his family? “Men and women of all races are born with the same range of abilities. But ability is not just a product of birth. Ability is stretched or stunted by the family you live with, and the neighborhood you live in by the school you go to and the poverty or the richness of your surroundings. It is the product of a hundred unseen forces playing upon the little infant, the child, and finally the man”…(Lyndon B. Johnson, commencement speech Howard University June. 4, 1965).

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: