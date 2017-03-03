POLICE ADVISE PUBLIC OF PHONE SCAM

PITTSBURGH, PA – On Wednesday, March 1 at 3:24 p.m. a Detective was working at his desk at the Zone 4 Police Station on Northumberland Street in Squirrel Hill. The Detective answered his desk phone and was greeted by an unknown male who began asking him about his computer. The male asked the Detective what was on his computer screen and began to give the Detective instructions, possibly attempting to gain remote access to the computer. The Detective declined and hung up the phone.

This phone scam is believed to be linked to a computer scam in which the caller calls from a 1-800 number. The caller may ask for remote access to your computer in order to get access to your personal data.

To protect yourself against these types of scams, Police encourage the following steps be taken if you receive a scam phone call: