Pitt guard Kithcart dismissed by coach Kevin Stallings

The Associated Press
Virginia Tech's Justin Robinson, right, blocks a shot by Pittsburgh's Justice Kithcart during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh freshman guard Justice Kithcart has been dismissed by coach Kevin Stallings for conduct detrimental to the team.

Stallings said in a statement that it’s a privilege to play for the Panthers, and Kithcart “has been unable to hold that standard.”

Kithcart averaged 1.3 points and 1.2 assists while playing about 13 minutes a game for the Panthers. Pitt (15-15, 4-13 Atlantic Coast Conference) travels to Virginia on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

Kithcart, of Durham, North Carolina, played at Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg, Virginia.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

