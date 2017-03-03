MARTA Hosts Citywide Listening Sessions

During the month of March, City of Atlanta residents will have a chance to let MARTA officials know their vision for expanded bus and transit services during citywide MORE MARTA Listening Sessions.

On select dates from March 7 through March 28, attendees can participate in the scheduled MORE MARTA meetings—an interactive listening session that provides residents with an opportunity to share ideas on the Authority’s future expansion and service enhancement projects fueled by the recently passed half-penny tax referendum.

Below are the scheduled MORE MARTA Listening Sessions:

Tuesday, March 7

Rosel Fann Recreation Center

365 Cleveland Ave., SE

Atlanta, Ga. 30354

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Riding MARTA: Take Bus Route 78

Wednesday, March 8

The Agape Community Center

2353 Bolton Road, NW

Atlanta, Ga. 30327

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Riding MARTA: Take Bus Route 60

Thursday, March 9

Helene Mills

515 John Wesley Dobbs Ave.

Atlanta, Ga. 30312

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Riding MARTA: Take Bus Route 3

Tuesday, March 21

Cascade United Methodist Church

3144 Cascade Road, SW

Atlanta, Ga. 30311

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Riding MARTA: Take Bus Route 71

Wednesday, March 22

Cathedral of St. Phillip

2477 Peachtree Road

Atlanta, Ga. 30305

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Riding MARTA: Take Bus Route 110

Thursday, March 23

Big Bethel AME Fellowship Hall

220 Auburn Ave.

Atlanta, Ga. 30303

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Riding MARTA: Take Bus Route 3

For more details, visit www.itsmarta.com/expandmarta or contact MOREMARTA@itsmarta.com

