Generation NEXT: Jasmine Jones is passionate about helping others

Over the past two years, Jasmine Jones, 15, of Duquesne, has won a series of beauty and talent pageants.

Her various successes in the world of pageantry—winning four different titles —has, in no way, diminished the gracious spirit she exudes.

“The one thing about Jasmine that people point out all the time is that she always remains the same,” says her mother, Barbara Jones, a trainer at Target. “Being crowned and placing number one has never taken her outside her true character. Winning pageants has in no way made her high-minded.”

Youth not withstanding, Jasmine already has a mature demeanor and is an example of what it is to be “more than just another pretty face.”

She is an honor student at Propel Andrew Street High School in Munhall and a member of the school’s President’s Club, which recognizes students for both scholarship and character. Jasmine focuses her attention overall on how much she can do for others.

Though somewhat shy, she is clearly able to articulate what drives her in her outreach to others.

“It really makes me feel good to take part in activities that serve others,” Jasmine says. “I just think that you do not know what will happen in life, and I know if I had a need, I would hope that someone would help me.”

Her reference is to the variety of activities she is involved in that directly benefit people who are disenfranchised. She is the founder of a ministry at her church that provides necessary items to individuals who are experiencing homelessness — The Blessing Bags Ministry—which involves packing bags filled with the necessary items that the homeless population has difficulty accessing.

