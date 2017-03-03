Fire Bureau staffing at highest level in more than a decade

PITTSBURGH, PA (March 3, 2017) Mayor William Peduto announced today that the number of Pittsburgh firefighters is at its highest level since 2004, the year the City entered into Act 47 budget oversight.

The City currently has 663 uniformed Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire personnel, continuing upgrades to Public Safety staffing by the Peduto Administration. Concurrently, Emergency Medical Services has its highest staffing level since 2003, and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has the highest number of personnel since 2002.

Having more fire personnel working should also help lower premium pay costs, as fewer firefighters should be required to work overtime to meet minimum staffing requirements.

“The City of Pittsburgh is not only safer due to our investments in Fire and other Public Safety personnel, but remains guided by the strong financial principals that are part of every decision we make,” Mayor Peduto said.

Since entering office in 2014 – when those leaving the Fire Bureau outpaced recruits into the bureau — the City has as had double the number of recruits to those retiring. This year, for the first time in more than a decade, the City is putting more Fire personnel on the streets than the numbers set in operating budget.

Charts on hiring trends and recruits are available here, and here.

“We’d like to express gratitude to the Peduto Administration for giving the Fire Bureau the staffing level needed to provide the citizens of Pittsburgh the high caliber of fire services they deserve,” said Fire Chief Darryl Jones.

At 2 p.m. today in Council Chambers, the City is promoting Edward Dursi Jr.,and Gregory Schanck to Fire Captain, and Steven Dumblosky, Richard Shay, and Lawrence Yakich to Fire Lieutenant.

In the last year, the Bureau has responded to a total of 49,258 calls for service. They are broken down as follows:

1,057 Fire Calls including 449 Structure Fires

42 Calls classified as overpressure/rupture calls related to boilers and hot water tanks

27,009 Emergency Medical Calls

2,341 Hazardous Materials Calls

2,881 Service calls including 527 smoke detector activations that did not involve a fire

11,143 Good intent calls. This includes calls where firefighters dispatched and cancelled enroute

4,619 False Alarms

25 Weather emergencies

141 Classified as other, which includes citizen complaints, and inspections.

