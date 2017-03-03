Barack Obama Is The JFK Foundation’s 2017 ‘Profile In Courage’ Award Winner

Barack Obama is having a really great week.

On Thursday, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation named him the 2017 recipient of the ‘Profile In Courage’ award, CNN reports.

The news comes just days after the Obamas signed a game changing book deal with Penguin Random House.

The award honors Obama for his work in expanding health care for millions of Americans, restoring diplomatic ties with Cuba, and for ratifying the Paris Agreement, a monumental deal in the fight to combat climate change.

“Our country owes a debt of gratitude to President Obama, not just for the many important policy achievements made during his tenure but also for the example of leadership he provided all of us, which we may draw upon in the years to come,” Jack Schlossberg, the son of JFK’s daughter, Caroline Kennedy, said in a statement on the foundation’s website.

The award was created in 1989 and is named after President Kennedy’s 1957 Pulitzer Prize winning book. Former Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush are also past recipients.

According to the foundation’s website, Obama will accept the award at the JFK Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on May 7 as part of a celebration honoring JFK’s 100th birthday.

Obama tweeted out his gratitude on Thursday, saying was “humbled” to be the next recipient.

