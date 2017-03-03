AT THE FINISH LINE…Where Only the Truth Matters

• Truth is . . . I hope and expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign Darrelle Revis. Hometown son comes home to end career and help the black and gold bring home #7.

• Truth is . . . I am not mad at anybody. And I am not calling anybody out on the carpet. As a matter of fact, many people in the industry are friends of mine. But you do realize that with all the radio and t.v. sports talk shows there are in Western PA and even more specifically the Pittsburgh area, you can count on one hand, if that, the number of on-air personalities that are African American, Latino or women. Given the number of athletes of color and who are women you would think there would be . . . should be more! I’m just sayin!

• Truth is . . . Come Friday, March 31st, you’re going to have a new place to “Put on the Ritz.” “Stompin at the Savoy” is about to be the place you’ll want to be every Friday night. B.N.P.B. Productions will set it off for the mature, over 35 crowd with “D.J. Mighty Man” laying it down. 9:00 p.m. till 2:00 a.m. – Dress to Impress (No caps, tennis shoes or sagi) – $10 at the door – cash bar – cash kitchen – valet and street parking – security – prizes and surprises – celebrity guests and the most important thing . . . eatin, drinkin and dancin . . . the way it used to be!! (Special VIP booth seating available by request in advance – Call 412-292-1753) (Special group arrangements available – Call 412-628-4856).

• Truth is . . . I know you’re all excited cause the Pirates are hitting the ball out of the park. I get it. But please do remember it’s called spring training . . . but, Let’s Go Bucs!

• Truth is . . . I see no reason why your Penguins won’t repeat. Injuries of course, but they still have “Sid the Kid.” The best player in the world.

• Truth is . . . John Wick Two did not live up to expectation. Why can’t they just follow the “Kiss” plan in Hollywood . . . “Keep it Simple Stupid!” I give it two basketballs

