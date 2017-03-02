Voices Unlocked: From sailor locked up in Japan to artist in Pittsburgh

Yeshua David was convicted of attempted homicide in 2008 and sentenced to eight years of forced labor in a Japanese prison. He was a U.S. sailor stationed in Tokyo, Japan. He served six years and four months and was released on parole in 2013.

Now 29 years old, he is a photographer and musician living in Pittsburgh. He moved here after he was discharged from the Navy. He had plans to go to California, but another sailor convinced him to give Pittsburgh a try. In 2014, he bought a one-way bus ticket to Pittsburgh in a snow storm. He’s been making art and photographing people in Pittsburgh since.

The name he goes by now is not the name he was given at birth.

READ COMPLETE STORY AT:

http://projects.publicsource.org/voicesunlocked/yeshua.html

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: