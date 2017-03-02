TV One hosts ‘Media’ bi-coastal premiere

SILVER SPRING, Md.— TV One’s new original film, “Media” was debuted in a series of exclusive screenings in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., for journalists, industry-insiders, fans and influencers at the Pacific Design Center Silver Screen Theater in L.A., the Baldwin Hills Cinemark Theater during the Pan African Film Festival and the AFI Silver Theater in Silver Spring, Md.

The red carpet events and Q&As featured Radio One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes, who executive produced the film, along with cast members Brian White, Pooch Hall, Penny Johnson Jerald, Stephen Bishop, Denise Boutte, Blue Kimble, Chrystee Pharris, Jillian Reeves, Stelio Savante and Jeff Sprauve, as well as members of the creative team. Q&A sessions following each screening were moderated by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner of Entertainment Tonight in Los Angeles, as well as Radio One host Donnie Simpson in D.C.

The dramatic film premiered Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. on TV One.

“‘Media’ is a positively motivating story about families and the problems that they go through, but also the love that bonds them together,” said Hughes. “This has been one of the greatest blessings of my career and I am hopeful that our audience will find it as exciting to watch as I found it exciting to make.”

Passion, intrigue and murder become a lethal recipe for powerful matriarch Jackie Jones and her children in this captivating drama. Portrayed by Jerald (“Castle,” “24”), Jackie Jones is the founder of Jones Universal Media Properties, known as JUMP, the world’s premier urban media conglomerate. A family tragedy forces her son, prominent lead city attorney and prosecutor Michael Jones, played by White (“Scandal,” “Chicago Fire,” “Stomp the Yard”), to abandon his political aspirations and take over the company just as a ruthless rival challenges JUMP’s longtime domination of this lucrative industry.

When Michael Jones steps up to run the company, he is confronted by the sins of the past, and the dangers of the present when Gary Dourdan (“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Jumping the Broom,” “Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story”) as Jabbar Randolph, CEO of JUMP’s biggest competitor, is released from prison. Grabbing back the reigns from his brother, Will, played by Stephen Bishop (“Being Mary Jane,” “Moneyball,” “Battleship”), he embarks on a mission of revenge, betrayal and corporate intrigue.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: