To Tell The Truth…Please repeat what Hop writes

I was engaged in a conversation last week and I was amazed at how frequent the expression was used, “Please don’t repeat what I said.” The expression on my face led one individual to remark that Hop does not agree with us refraining from the focus of our conversation. My response became the caption of this week’s column.

One of the daily newspapers has been printing columns about the deplorable conditions of Blacks throughout Allegheny County. Over the last 20 years my column “Tell The Truth,” has reflected in numerous columns on this situation, so please repeat whatever I write.

The residues of slavery have left a permanent effect on a great number of Blacks across the generations. Too many of us truly believe that we have limits, that White folks ice is colder, refer to youths who break the law as those kids instead of our kids, and we are not willing to accept that but by the grace of god they could be our offspring. Some of you made a committed effort to obtain an education and that in itself automatically means you are better than me. Some of us are the only Black in the neighborhood and our children are the only Blacks in the local school and we stick our chest out and brag, so definitely repeat what I write.

The other day we stopped in a friend’s tavern to enjoy a glass of wine and much had not changed from our youthful days. The place was jammed, juke box blasting, people were speaking and cussing at the top of their voices, others were dancing and arguing over nothing. It was obvious to us which persons were in action. We reflected on years gone by and the fact that the biggest change in that particular setting was that every person had a cellphone. Yes, you can repeat what I write.

Too many of us have forgotten that some years ago we sang, “We shall overcome,” and shouted “I’m Black and I’m proud,” and “Not going to take it anymore.” Somehow we have forgotten the need and importance of the NAACP. A large number of us who were raised in the churches of our parents and grandparents no longer see their churches as relevant. Those churches that they were raised in, got married in, parents’ funerals were there, now say they are not sophisticated enough, because we speak in tongue, clap and shout and holler Amen.

Please repeat what Hop writes.

(Louis "Hop" Kendrick is a contributor to the New Pittsburgh Courier.)

