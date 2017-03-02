Southern California firms benefit from Goldman Sachs program

(NNPA) LOS ANGELES—Eight hundred Southern California businesses have joined thousands of entrepreneurs across the country in an initiative to create jobs.

The business owners are participants in Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, a scholarship-based program that convenes them to learn critical business skills and create growth plans for their companies.

Just one of these local entrepreneurs is Patricia Watts, of FCI Management.

“I’m a year out of the program and we’ve added about three employees,” said Watts, who in 1998 established FCI, a Long Beach-headquartered company that develops and implements energy and water efficiency solutions for corporate, residential, commercial and industrial clients as well as for public and private schools, universities, and government and municipal agencies.

“We also had about a 15 to 16 percent growth in revenue,” Watts said.

Watt’s story is not unique.

The Goldman Sachs “10,000 Small Businesses” curriculum is designed by Babson College, the leading business school for entrepreneurship. Just six months after their graduation, 69 percent of alumni see revenue growth. Approximately 48 percent of the alumni create new jobs within that same timeframe. As a comparison, 23 percent of U.S. small businesses added new jobs in 2015.

