Ohio Police Use Stun Gun On 12-Year-Old Minor At Skating Rink

Two White Ohio police officers are under investigation after using a taser on 12-year-old African-American girl who they said attacked them and caused a disturbance while refusing to leave a skating rink, reports WCPO Cincinnati.

The deputies’ use of force is under investigation, but Robison said it appears they followed policies and procedures. Both were working a security detail at The Skatin’ Place near Colerain Avenue and West Galbraith Road. Skatin’ Place staff and the deputies told the girl several times she needed to leave, Robison said, but she refused, “using extremely disrespectful language.”

…When she wouldn’t stop resisting, a deputy stunned her once with a Taser, Robison said. The deputy didn’t fire barbs into the girl, Robison said: instead, he “drive stunned” her on the back of the leg. The “drive stun” mode doesn’t incapacitate a person but is used to inflict pain to get the person to comply with orders, according to Taser’s website…Robison said the girl was charged with two counts of assault on an officer, one count of resisting arrest and one count of disorderly conduct.

In related news, Harvard University economist Roland G. Fryer found that in a study of racial disparities about police violence that “Black people were 170 percent more likely to have been grabbed by police; 87 percent more likely to have been kicked, Tased, or pepper-sprayed; and 305 percent more likely to have had a gun pointed at them” compared to White Americans, reports Raw Story.

SOURCE: WCPO Cincinnati, Raw Story

