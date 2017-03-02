Nicki Minaj Lights Up Paris Fashion Week With Metallic Footwear

Rapper Nicki Minaj took a break from working on her new video in Miami to enjoy H&M’s fashion show in Paris yesterday evening.

#nickiminaj #hmstudio #ParisFashionWeek A post shared by Rapelite (@rapelite) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:24am PST

The Anaconda singer looked like she might have walked the runway herself, wearing metallic thigh high boots and a short black mini dress with a pretty-in-pink jacket. Her waist was highlighted with a silver shiny belt that brought out her famous curves.

She further accented her outfit with big hoop earrings and a studded metallic necklace.

Why she is so fukin beautiful????😭😭😭😭😭😭 #nickiminaj at #hnm #fashionshow #hmstudio @hm A post shared by Asif Hossain (Nicki Minaj) (@selfiestah) on Mar 1, 2017 at 11:52pm PST

The curvy songstress served it up for the cameras as she enjoyed her front row seat during the show, with the perfect shade of lipstick and stylish tresses on point –as always! What are your thoughts on Nicki’s fashion show outfit?

