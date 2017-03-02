Maternity Curve: Beyonce Poses in Nicole Miller

Pop star Beyoncé attended the Weinstein Company’s Oscar party over the weekend, wearing a green body-hugging dress by designer Nicole Miller. The Lemonade singer, who is pregnant with twins, showed off her long-sleeved gown.

Bey and husband Jay Z attended the pre-Academy Awards bash, where she accessorized the dress with turquoise and gold earrings, along with a deep red, green and gold necklace.

Her nude-colored manicure doesn’t look bad, either!

The power couple seemed to be having fun, mixing and mingling with others who were in attendance, while Beyoncé rubbed her growing belly. Bey’s team recently announced she will not be performing at this year’s Coachella, but expects to headline next year’s lineup. In the meantime, you can check out more of Bey and her party shots on her website.

