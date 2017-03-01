Sports
Home > Sports

WPIAL tournament playoff action

Posted 2 hours ago.


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

over Cornell.

 

KENNY ROBINSON of Imani Christian scored 27 points in the Saints 92-57 win over Cornell in the WPIAL Playoffs.

KENNY ROBINSON of Imani Christian scored 27 points in the Saints 92-57 win over Cornell in the WPIAL Playoffs. (Photos by William McBride)

KENNY ROBINSON of Imani Christian scored 27 points in the Saints 92-57 win over Cornell in the WPIAL Playoffs.

 

SAM FAIRLEY Sam of Imani Christian scored 19 points in the Saints 92-57 win over Cornell.

SAM FAIRLEY of Imani Christian scored 19 points in the Saints 92-57 win (Photos by William McBride)

ALEXA WILLIAMSON of Chartiers-Houston’s  6’1” junior scored 20 points in the 60-44 win over Leechburg. (Photos by William McBride)

ALEXA WILLIAMSON of Chartiers-Houston’s  6’1” junior scored 20 points in the 60-44 win over Leechburg. (Photos by William McBride)

 

JALA WALKER (23) of Chartiers-Houston drives on Mikayla Lovelace of Leechburg, Walker scored 23 points to lead Chartiers-Houston to a 60-44 win in WPIAL playoff action.

JALA WALKER (23) of Chartiers-Houston drives on Mikayla Lovelace of Leechburg, Walker scored 23 points to lead Chartiers-Houston to a 60-44 win in WPIAL playoff action. (Photos by William McBride)

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading WPIAL tournament playoff action

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular