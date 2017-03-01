Turtle Creek church celebrates anniversary

The spirit of celebration comes easy for Growing With God Non-Denominational Church of Turtle Creek, Pa.

The ministry, still in it’s infancy, recently held their Second Anniversary Dinner as an excited senior pastor, Rev. Beverly Jackson, led the congregation filled with young people, community leaders and fellow pastors into a afternoon full of delightful soul food, song and mime presentations.

The outreach ministry is on a mission to preach and teach the good news of Jesus Christ, and to witness and reach souls in the neighborhood, and beyond. Reverend Jackson invites all to come and share in their services and church activities at 100 Tri Boro Expressway.

