Turtle Creek church celebrates anniversary

The spirit of celebration comes easy for Growing With God Non-Denominational Church of Turtle Creek, Pa.
PSALMIST NICOLE PORTER
EVENT DINNER CHEFS
ANNIVERSARY FRIENDS AND FAMILY (Photos by Jackie McDonald)
The ministry, still in it’s infancy, recently held their Second Anniversary Dinner as an excited senior pastor, Rev. Beverly Jackson, led the congregation filled with young people, community leaders and fellow pastors into a afternoon full of delightful soul food, song and mime presentations.
GIVING THEIR SUPPORT—From left: Pastor Eileen Smith of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, West Newton, Pa., and Pastor Dr. Mitchel Nickols with wife, Quandra, of Bibleway Christian Fellowship Church, in New Kensington.
The outreach ministry is on a mission to preach and teach the good news of Jesus Christ, and to witness and reach souls in the neighborhood, and beyond. Reverend Jackson invites all to come and share in their services and church activities at 100 Tri Boro Expressway.