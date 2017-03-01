Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name. What Is It?

Rachel Dolezal, the former NAACP leader of the Spokane, Washington chapter who made headlines for passing for Black despite being born White, has a new legal name, reports the New York Daily News.

Rachel Dolezal legally changed her name in October to reflect the heritage she claims she identifies with.

The 39-year-old white former NAACP leader filed to change her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo, according to court documents in Spokane, Wash.

Nkechi, short for Nkechinyere, comes from the Igbo word for “what God has given” or “gift of God” in Nigeria. Diallo, which has African origins, means “bold.”

In October, Diallo, formerly known as Dolezal, started a Change.org petition as “Nkechi Diallo” to demand that TED post a speech that she did earlier last year as Rachel Dolezal, reports SPIN.

