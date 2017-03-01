:10—Let’s get to the real important stuff right off the bat. No, not the Steelers. No, not the Pens, not Pitt or Duquesne…Lord no not the Pirates, not yet anyway. Let’s roll the dice baby! If you missed the high school game of the year last week, you missed a goodie. A triple overtime crowd was treated to all guts and glory. The 71-70 final score only told half the story. The crowd, the energy, the intensity of the players. Fan – Tas – Tic! The second half leadership and scoring of Jahi Ogbonna was off the chart. (Not to mention something that went unnoticed by most…his between the legs lay up to end the game…Bam!) And the supporting cast came to play. Ice cold Tyler Williams 11 out of 12 at the line down the stretch complimented by his ball skills and ankle break moves, Jackson Blaufeld and Bobby Clifford not only gave you knife in the throat jumpers, but great hustle, rebounds and “Let’s Go!” The steady play of Lamar Todd and the inside presence of Shaun Morris gives this team every bit of a change to go the distance. Witness the back alley whoppin they put on Erie McDowell last week by 15 and it tells you to get ready to roll sevens with the dice! (Next game set to play Friday at Obama.)

:09—Speaking of important things, here’s something you may not know. Michaela Porter, daughter of Perry High School and Pitt great Darryl Porter, has been a part of and helped lead her Obama team to the City League title four consecutive years. Hoo-Ray!

:08—Announcing the 2017 induction class for the nationally recognized Connie Hawkins Summer Basketball League Hall of Fame: Hosea Champagne–Rankin Gangsters, Kevin Price–Rankin Gangster, Dave Burris–Big’s Storm, Eric Carter–Homewood Horses, Joe Barlow–The Dons, Jimmy Nichols–Heatwave, Brian Carroll–Future Stars, Mark Hassel–Fire/Cosmic Echoes, Cory Gadson–Clariton’s Finest, Vince Lackner–Lawyers Assoc. Gary Nelson–The Dons, Shawn Harvey–Heatwave, PosthumouslyDarryll Gissendanner, Leroy Freeman, John “Shanghi” Matthews Inductions–Armon Gilliam. Featuring this year, for the first time ever, Hall of Fame Inductions of members of the Pittsburgh Urban Officials Chapter.

