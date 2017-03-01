Legal Notices 3-1-17

NOTICE OF ACTION IN MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

CIVIL ACTION – LAW

NO.: GD-16-022102

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WACHOVIA BANK, N.A. (FORMERLY KNOWN AS FIRST UNION NATIONAL BANK), AS TRUSTEE FOR ACE SECURITIES HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2001-HE1 , Plaintiff,

vs.

Christine Hardy, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of William C. Faust; William C. Faust, AKA William C. Faust, III, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of William C. Faust; Renee Siegfried, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of William C. Faust; Bonnie Faust, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of William C. Faust; Unknown Heirs and/or Administrators of the Estate of William C. Faust, Defendants

TO: Christine Hardy, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of William C. Faust; Renee Siegfried, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of William C. Faust; Bonnie Faust, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of William C. Faust; Unknown Heirs and/or Administrators of the Estate of William C. Faust, Defendants

You are hereby notified that Plaintiff, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Wachovia Bank, N.A. (formerly known as First Union National Bank), as Trustee for ACE Securities Home Equity Loan Trust 2001-HE1, filed an Action in Mortgage Foreclosure endorsed with a Notice to Defend, in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, docketed to No. GD-16-022102, seeking to foreclose the mortgage secured by the real estate located at 930 Camp Street, McKeesport, PA 15132.

A copy of the Action in Mortgage Foreclosure will be sent to you upon request to the Attorney for the Plaintiff, Manley Deas Kochalski LLC, P. O. Box 165028, Columbus, OH 43216-5028. Phone 614-220-5611.

You have been sued in court. If you wish to defend against the claims in this notice, you must take action within twenty (20) days after this publication, by entering a written appearance personally or by attorney and filing in writing with the court your defenses or objections to the claims set forth against you. You are warned that if you fail to do so the case may proceed without you and a judgment may be entered against you by the court without further notice for any money claimed in the complaint or for any other claim or relief requested by the plaintiff. You may lose money or property or other rights important to you.

YOU SHOULD TAKE THIS NOTICE TO YOUR LAWYER AT ONCE. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE LAWYER OR CANNOT AFFORD ONE, GO TO OR TELEPHONE THE OFFICE SET FORTH BELOW TO FIND OUT WHERE YOU CAN GET LEGAL HELP.

LAWYER REFERRAL SERVICE Allegheny County Bar Association 11th Floor Koppers Building 436 Seventh Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15219 (412) 261-5555

Allegheny County Bar Association 11th Floor Koppers Building 436 Seventh Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 261-5555

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE OF REAL ESTATE PURSUANT TO Pa.R.C.P. No. 3129

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

CIVIL ACTION – LAW

NO.: MG-13-001588

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE HOLDERS OF GSAA HOME EQUITY TRUST 2005-1, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-1, Plaintiff,

vs.

Unknown Heirs, and/or Administrators of the Estate of Jacqueline A. Leech; Beth J. Leech, as believed heir and/or Administrator of the Estate of Jacqueline A. Leech, Defendants

TO: Unknown Heirs, and/or Administrators of the Estate of Jacqueline A. Leech; Beth J. Leech, as believed heir and/or Administrator of the Estate of Jacqueline A. Leech

Take Notice that by virtue of the Writ of Execution issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, and directed to the Sheriff of Allegheny County, there will be exposed to Public Sale at the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, 436 Grant Street, Room 111, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 on May 1, 2017 at 9:00AM, prevailing local time, your real property described herein.

The Real Property To Be Sold is delineated in detail in a legal description consisting of a statement of the measured boundaries of the property, together with a brief mention of the buildings and any other major improvements erected on the land.

The Location of your property to be sold is: 210 Oberdick Drive, Mckeesport, PA 15135

The Judgment under or pursuant to which your property is being sold is docketed to: No. MG-13-001588

A complete copy of the Notice of Sheriff Sale will be sent to you upon request to the Attorney for the Plaintiff, Kimberly J. Hong, Manley Deas Kochalski LLC, P. O. Box 165028, Columbus, OH 43216-5028, 614-220-5611.

This Paper Is A Notice of the Time and Place of the Sale of Your Property. It has been issued because there is a Judgment Against You. It May Cause Your Property to be Held, to be Sold Or Taken to Pay the Judgment. You may have legal rights to prevent your property from being taken away. A lawyer can advise you more specifically of those rights. If you wish to exercise your rights, You Must Act Promptly.

YOU SHOULD TAKE THIS PAPER TO YOUR LAWYER AT ONCE. GO TO OR TELEPHONE THE OFFICE SET FORTH BELOW TO FIND OUT WHERE YOU CAN GET FREE LEGAL ADVICE:

Allegheny County Bar Association 11th Floor Koppers Building 436 Seventh Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 261-5555

