Guest Editorial…Like Pinocchio’s nose, Trump’s lies keep growing

President Donald Trump keeps lying to the American people.
He has lied about the size of the crowd attending his inauguration, overstated his Electoral College win and lied about widespread voter fraud in the United States.
Many of Trump’s exaggerations and lies don’t make much sense.
He falsely brags of the “biggest Electoral College win since Ronald Reagan.” This is not even close to the truth. The fact is in the seven previous presidential elections, the winner of five of those contests won a larger Electoral College majority than Trump. It is inconceivable why Trump would lie about an election that he won.
When a president lies as much as Trump does, how are Americans expected to believe him on more consequential matters, such as whether the country is going to war?
On Feb. 22, the nation celebrated Presidents Day in honor of George Washington, the first president of the United States. A favorite myth about Washington’s childhood to illustrate his honesty is that he chopped down his father’s favorite cherry tree and admitted the deed when questioned: “I cannot tell a lie…I did it with my hatchet.”
Today the 45th president of the United States seems to lie like Pinocchio.
On Feb. 16 in a hastily called news conference in the East Room of the White House, Trump unleashed a barrage of lies.
Trump said he “inherited a mess” from his predecessor, Barack Obama. The records don’t support his exaggerations.
The Associated Press took a look at some of the claims that Trump made in the Feb. 16 news conference and how they compare with the facts:
“To be honest I inherited a mess. It’s a mess. At home and abroad, a mess,” Trump said.
The truth according to a fact check by the Associated Press: “By almost every economic measure, President Barack Obama inherited a far worse situation when he became president in 2009 than he left for Trump. He had to deal with the worst downturn since the Depression.”
Unemployment was spiking, the stock market crashing, the auto industry failing and millions of Americans risked losing their homes to foreclosure when Obama took the oath of office. None of those statistics is as dire for Trump.
The national unemployment rate is 4.8 percent, compared with a peak of 10 percent during Obama’s first year as president. The Dow Jones industrial average was cratering until March 2009, only to rebound roughly 200 percent over the rest of Obama’s term— gains that have continued under Trump on the promise of tax and regulatory cuts.
When Trump assumed office last month, a greater percentage of the country had health insurance, incomes were rising and the country was adding jobs.”
Trump said: “ISIS has spread like cancer, another mess I inherited.”
Again, the facts say something different. AP reports: “The Islamic State group began to lose ground before Trump took office, not just in Iraq and Syria but also in Libya. The gradual military progress achieved in Iraq during Obama’s final two years has pushed IS to the point of collapse in Mosul, its main Iraqi stronghold.”
One of the biggest lies is Trump’s description of how he and his administration have handled running the government.
“I see stories of chaos. Chaos. Yet it is the exact opposite. This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine, despite the fact that I can’t get my Cabinet approved,” Trump said.
The fact is that Trump’s first month has been marked by a series of missteps and has produced far less significant legislation than Obama enacted during his first month. His ill-conceived and hastily issued executive order banning entry by refugees and visitors from seven countries, most of them predominately Muslim, has been blocked by the courts.
“Republican-led congressional committees will investigate the Trump team’s relations with Russians before he took office and the flood of leaks that altogether forced out his national security adviser in record time. His pick for labor secretary withdrew because he didn’t have enough Republican support,” reports AP.
“By comparison in his first month, Obama signed a $787 billion stimulus package into law, as well as a law expanding health care for children and the Lilly Ledbetter bill on equal pay for women. Trump has vigorously produced executive orders, which don’t require congressional approval and typically have narrow effect. The one with far-reaching consequences — banning entry by refugees and by visitors from seven countries — has been blocked by courts,” according to the news service.
Here’s the bottom line. Trump did not inherit “a mess,” he’s making one and making it worse by lying.
