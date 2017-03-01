Former OMI chief Walker collapses at event, dies

Calling her a warrior in social justice and a friend, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto took to Twitter to note that Deborah Walker, who worked her way from University of Pittsburgh police officer to chair of the city’s Citizens Police Review Board to managing the city’s Office of Municipal Investigations, had died after collapsing at an event she was emceeing.

“She walked a very delicate line between law enforcement official and social justice advocate,” he said of his friend. “And proved to everyone that they’re not mutually exclusive.”

Walker collapsed with an apparent heart attack while presenting an award during Talk Magazine’s annual dinner, Feb. 24, and died later at UPMC. She was 62.

Peduto had recently promoted Walker to chief of human resources in the department of Personnel and Civil Service Commission with an eye toward using her expertise to help increase diversity within the city’s police department. She had recently completed a report and briefly discussed her recommendations for doing so with the mayor, just last week.

Prior to taking the position as OMI director in 2014, Walker served as a police officer and judicial officer at Pitt, where she also created a program to help academically struggling students.

While there, she was first appointed to the Citizen’s Police Review Board, later serving as chair. Elizabeth Pittinger, CPRB executive director, called Walker a friend for more than 25 years.

“Deborah had an astute sense of propriety and abhorred disrespectful and foolish behavior. No one was too important or too marginal for Deborah; she respected the humanity of all, no matter their circumstances and foibles,” she said.

”Those qualities bespeak her spirituality and the moral compass that underlies her work and relationships. She dealt with matters in a compassionate and respectful manner even if she was personally frustrated or disappointed, and was dedicated to fulfilling the expectations of a patient and wholesome champion of moral justice. We didn’t always agree but knowing she was out there tempering circumstance was reassuring. She will be missed.”

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: