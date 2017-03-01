Compromise made in Penn Plaza fight

The city and the owners of the Penn Plaza Apartments have agreed to work toward a negotiated settlement of lawsuits and counter suits while also finding new homes for the building’s last remaining residents.

At the direction of Common Pleas Judge John McVay, neither party will comment publically before they return to court March 3.

This comes after a flurry of activity which included a rally by residents at the City-County Building on Grant Street, a new legal filing by the city against building owners Pennley Park South, and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto writing a letter asking several developers and nonprofits to house the last of the complex’s residents, who have until March 31 to leave.

At the rally, past and current residents told of hardships placed on them while trying to secure replacement affordable housing.

Randall Taylor said affordable housing is a “human right,” and renewed his call for the city to seize the property via eminent domain.

“We’ve got to begin putting in concrete policies. People can’t live in empty promises. So we have to challenge the city council to make affordable housing a reality,” he said. “I was displaced. I went from a home I liked that was affordable to a place I don’t like and I’m paying more money for less than what I had.”

“O’Harold Hoots, one of the 24 remaining residents in the complex, said landlords are making it difficult for them to find new homes.

